Intermediate Front-end Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Mar 4, 2022

My client is looking for an Intermediate Front-end Software Engineer
Hybrid WFH role, CPT. Brilliant company, crypto currency industry.
Amazing culture, benefits and career move.
Salary is dependent on experience.

General Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a Front-End Software Developer,
  • Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
  • Proficient understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS.
  • Proficient understanding of utility based css frameworks, such as TailwindCSS.
  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, ES6 including DOM manipulation.
  • Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS
  • Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring the application will adhere to them
  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
  • Experience integrating with RESTful API’s
  • Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack and NPM.

Core Requirements:

  • Proficient with React development
  • Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment
  • GIT, Azure Pipelines.
  • Experience with automated testing
  • Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.
  • Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation
  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes
  • Forensic attention to detail

