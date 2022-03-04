Java Developer at Momentum

Role Purpose
To design, develop, maintain and support a Java based system for financial calculations
Responsibilities and work outputs
Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications;
- Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations;
- Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time;
- Drive and support effective teamwork within the department;
- Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements;
- Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit);
- Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and
- Understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time
Competencies required
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Systematic thinking
- Planning and organizing skills
- Excellent time management
- Detail orientated
- A sense of responsibility / ownership
- Keen to learn and adapt to changes
- Team player
Experience and Qualifications A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
- Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience
- Experienced in the following technologies:
- Java 1.6
- SQL
- JSF1.2 / JavaScript
- Java EE 5
- WebSphere portal and application server v7
- Subversion / Jenkins
- Financial background an advantage
- Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- SQL
- Javascript
- WebSphere