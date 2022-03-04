Java Developer at Momentum

Role Purpose

To design, develop, maintain and support a Java based system for financial calculations

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications;

  • Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations;
  • Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time;
  • Drive and support effective teamwork within the department;
  • Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements;
  • Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit);
  • Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and
  • Understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time

Competencies required

  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Systematic thinking
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Excellent time management
  • Detail orientated
  • A sense of responsibility / ownership
  • Keen to learn and adapt to changes
  • Team player

Experience and Qualifications A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

  • Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience
  • Experienced in the following technologies:
  • Java 1.6
  • SQL
  • JSF1.2 / JavaScript
  • Java EE 5
  • WebSphere portal and application server v7
  • Subversion / Jenkins
  • Financial background an advantage
  • Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • WebSphere

