Java Developer at Momentum

Role Purpose

To design, develop, maintain and support a Java based system for financial calculations

Responsibilities and work outputs

Design and develop components and applications in accordance with specified architectural design and technical specifications;

Obtain business requirements for a Java solution and provide an analysis for the requirements. This may involve researching appropriate solutions to the requirements and provide recommendations;

Meet all deliverables and objectives set out by the business within the agreed time;

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department;

Define scope, work tasks and duration of IT solution based on business requirements;

Conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit);

Proper documentation and handover for quality assurance; and

Understanding the bigger picture, the established technical frameworks and methodologies in place as well as the business environment in a short time

Competencies required

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Systematic thinking

Planning and organizing skills

Excellent time management

Detail orientated

A sense of responsibility / ownership

Keen to learn and adapt to changes

Team player

Experience and Qualifications A Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics

Object orientated analysis, design and pattern experience

Experienced in the following technologies:

Java 1.6

SQL

JSF1.2 / JavaScript

Java EE 5

WebSphere portal and application server v7

Subversion / Jenkins

Financial background an advantage

Experience integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems an advantage

Desired Skills:

Java Developer

SQL

Javascript

WebSphere

Learn more/Apply for this position