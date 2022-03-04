Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job brief

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Java developer responsibilities include designing, developing and delivering high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems.

Responsibilities

  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Requirements

  • Relevant education qualification is preferred
  • Proven hands-on Software Development experience
  • Proven working experience in Java development
  • Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms (preferably EE 7 and above)
  • Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
  • Profound insight of Java and JEE internals (Classloading, Memory Management, Transaction management etc)
  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
  • Experience in the Spring Framework
  • Certification in Java Development is a plus
  • Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
  • Experience with test-driven development

