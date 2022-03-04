Mobile Developer

An established software company is looking a talented Mobile Developer in Cape Town. They are looking for someone in Android or iOS, or both.

Desired Skills:

Kotlin for Android (2 years min)

Swift for iOS

Good understanding of Web Api and Json

C# Web Api experience

Experience in UI design for mobile applications (advantage)

Working knowledge of Agile / SCRUM (advantage)

Working with Git for Source Control (advantage)

About The Employer:

