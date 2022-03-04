An established software company is looking a talented Mobile Developer in Cape Town. They are looking for someone in Android or iOS, or both.
Desired Skills:
- Kotlin for Android (2 years min)
- Swift for iOS
- Good understanding of Web Api and Json
- C# Web Api experience
- Experience in UI design for mobile applications (advantage)
- Working knowledge of Agile / SCRUM (advantage)
- Working with Git for Source Control (advantage)
About The Employer:
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com or contact Chandré [Phone Number Removed];. Please visit [URL Removed]