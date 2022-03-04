Senior Back End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative FinTech company in Stellenbosch seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Senior Back End Developer who is able to effectively manage complex projects and priorities. Your role will entail producing cutting-edge software solutions while taking responsibility for the full software development lifecycle, from conception to deployment. You must be comfortable around back end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You will require a suitable BSc./BEng. University Degree – Honours or higher would be preferred, at least 8 years’ Dev experience including Software & Architecture Design, Cloud Computing using AWS and GCP and have proficiency with Node.js, Python, NoSQL, Linux, Docker, CI/CD – Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines. Any mobile (hybrid or native) experience will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Work with Development teams, Product Managers and clients to design software solutions.

Design and implement cloud-based back end solutions.

Design client-side and server-side architecture.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Design and implement effective APIs (REST/GraphQL).

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Facilitate clear communications with and around the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant BSc. Or BEng. University Degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in Software Development / Programming courses.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 8 years of Development experience.

Software and Architecture Design.

Cloud computing using AWS and GCP.

Node.js, Python or other language used in Cloud Computing.

Experience with Relational and NoSQL databases.

Linux, Docker.

CI/CD (e.g., Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Independent problem-solver and analytical thinker.

Perseverance.

Able to work under pressure.

Dependable, responsible and collaborative.

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

Able to demonstrate initiative.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Passionate about technology.

