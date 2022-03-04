Senior C# Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate & forward-thinking coder is sought by a fast-paced global Dev House specializing in Online Gaming & Supporting Product seeking to fill the role of a Senior C# Developer. Reporting to the Team Lead, your core role will be to contribute to developing new software products and maintenance of existing products, adhering, and sharing the company’s technical and architectural vision. The successful candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or similar discipline or equivalent experience with at least 4-6 years having developed using SQL and Microsoft .Net to build Web and/or Console Applications as well as strong skills in C#, JavaScript or jQuery, Windows, Web Services and WinForms.

DUTIES:

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small Development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Do code reviews.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

4-6 Years hands-on development experience using SQL and Microsoft .NET technologies to build Web and/or Console Applications as well as Windows, Web Services and WinForms.

ExperienceSolid Understanding in the below:

MS SQL

C#

JavaScript / jQuery

Advantageous –

MVC.

Git, JIRA.

JSON/XML, REST/RESTful APIs.

Agile, Scrum, Design Patterns.

Continuous integration/ Release Automation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure.

Can work in cross functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision.

COMMENTS:

