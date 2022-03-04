Senior Developer: Connected Farmer Enterprise at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Senior Developer: Connected Farmer Enterprise

The client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in

order to create productive societies. Founded in 2012, the company has market-leading expertise in the

agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators

to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. The

company is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa and beyond.

What you will do

You will form part of the team that develops Connected Farmer Enterprise. The role entails full stack

development and you will therefore be involved in the full life cycle of software development.

You will contribute towards making the current platform more scalable and improving its system

processes. In doing so, you will be making a positive impact on the lives of the +- 600 000 users.

Our products are hosted on our Helium Platform and comprise of RESTful API’s, web applications and

cross-platform mobile applications that are written in JavaScript.

The desktop/browser experience is developed in Helium’s own easy-to-learn language. The team uses

the following technology: Helium, PostgreSQL, Atom, Sublime and Bitbucket.

We are looking for an individual that is a great team player, problem-solver and quick learner. The ideal

individual will be someone who is dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a

difference in Africa, or more specifically smallholder farming within Africa.

What you need

7+ years’ of relevant development experience

Strong SQL experience, i.e. strong data processing skills (statistical analysis experience will be beneficial)

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are

passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey

ahead.

We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

Flexibility – 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating

successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events

occur.

Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and

wellbeing of our staff.

About The Employer:

