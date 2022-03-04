Senior Front End Developer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR exceptional design sense and coding talents are sought by an innovative HeathTech company in Pretoria seeking its next Senior Front Developer. You will utilise various web-based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Their website and client-site web apps are built using Angular, [URL Removed] HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS. The ideal candidate will require a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or similar technical discipline, have 3+ years in a similar role including experience translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and JavaScript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability. Your other tech tools should include HTML, JavaScript/TypeScript, CSS/SCSS, Git, RESTful API’s (JSON) & experience in at least one of the following: Angular, [URL Removed] or [URL Removed] and Planning –

Multitask on a range of products and tasks simultaneously, defining priorities and ensuring efficiency.

Define and communicate problem, goal and acceptance criteria.

Communicate and collaborate with Development, Business Analyst and Design teams to solve problems, make recommendations and discuss best programming practices.

Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques.

Analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds and permanent fixes.

Determine and account for dependencies among deliverables, products and systems.

Accurately estimate duration of deliverables.

Identify and mitigate risks.

Document analysis and planning process.

Communicate effectively with line manager on progress, priorities and workload.

Programming –

Follow project plan to develop software.

Meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase

Adhere to agreed upon standards for code, as set and determined by the Lead Systems Engineer.

Generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

Ensure all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

Take ownership for work, tasks and communication.

Testing and Implementation –

Ensure that all work is tested, benchmarked and fulfils functional requirements before submission.

Prepare test environment, examples and instructions.

Participate enthusiastically in peer code reviews.

Deploy changes to live environment.

Maintain system and product change logs and release notes according to company standards.

Reporting and Communication –

Keep project documentation up to date and standard.

Provide timeous, efficient and effective feedback on project status.

Proactively keep stakeholders updated on progress, risks and problems.

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

Provide insight and feedback on queries regarding relevant projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Degree in Computer Science or other technical discipline.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years relevant working experience.

Experience translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

Have an excellent sense of design sense and attention to detail.

Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

HTML

JavaScript/TypeScript

CSS/SCSS

Git

RESTful API’s (JSON)

Experience in at least one of the following:

Angular

Vue.js

React.js

