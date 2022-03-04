Software Engineer – Digital Signal Processing at Let’s Recruit

We have a vacancy available for a passionate and self-motivated Software Engineer to join our client’s growing team of Engineers and Developers, working on ground breaking digital radio communication technology.

In this role, you will be responsible for the development of digital communication systems software.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum a B.Eng Electronic or Computer Engineering degree

0 – 5 Years of software development experience in a professional capacity

The role includes:

Your main responsibility will be the design and development of embedded DSP software relating to digital communication systems with a focus on waveforms for wireless communications.

Implementation, verification and optimisation of waveforms

Development of digital communications software components

Responsible for understanding the relevant standards and requirements specifications

Developing software in accordance relevant standards and requirements specifications

Application of digital signal processing techniques such as modulation and synchronisation.

Beneficial Skills:

Experience developing embedded applications with C++

Experience with the Code Composer (TI) stack

Experience in waveform design, modulation techniques, error correction and the like

Experience with digital signal processing development processes and tools

Experience with DO-178 development process

Our client offers a stimulating and engaging environment where they pride themselves on their high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with our client includes:

International travel opportunities and exposure to international clients.

Assistance with post-graduate studies.

Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers.

Work on cutting edge technology, new and existing standards and the company’s proprietary products.

