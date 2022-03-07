BI Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Designing and building end-to-end BI solutions, that will extract data from multiple systems, transforming and loading into the data warehouse
- Evaluate and introduce new tools, design and improve existing ETL framework, data validation framework
- Define and implement data acquisition and integration logic, selecting appropriate combination of methods and tools within defined technology stack to ensure optimal scalability and performance of the solution
- Develop and maintain databases by acquiring data from primary and secondary sources, and build scripts that will make our data evaluation process more flexible or scalable across data sets
- Ability to connect to data sources and perform data transformations, modelling and visualizing using Microsoft Power BI and configuring dashboards by using the Power BI service
- Identify trends and opportunities for growth through analysis of complex data sets
- Proactively analyse data to answer key questions from stakeholders or out of self-initiated curiosity with an eye for what drives business performance, investigating and communicating areas for improvement in efficiency and productivity
- Evaluate organizational methods and provide source-to-target mappings and information-model specification documents for data sets
- Work directly with management and users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships
- Work closely with scrum master / project managers to understand and maintain focus on their analytical needs, including identifying critical metrics and KPIs, and deliver actionable insights to relevant decision-makers
- Create and maintain rich interactive visualizations through data interpretation and analysis integrating various reporting components from multiple data sources
- Create best-practice reports based on data mining, analysis, and visualization
Education
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, or Statistics
- Certifications in SQL queries or SAP would be an added advantage
Experience
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a BI Developer
- Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualization
- Technical report writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations with experience using SSRS, PowerBI, automation of jobs
- Strong SQL and Excel skills with the ability to learn other analytic tools
- Prior experience with database and model design and segmentation techniques
- Strong development experience in tools like SQL, SSIS and SSAS
- Proven success in a collaborative, team-oriented environment