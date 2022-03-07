Database Administrator III

Position Purpose:

We are looking for an experienced database administrator who will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of database instances. You will also be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the other teams, preparing documentations and specifications as required. The instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS/Microsoft cloud platforms. The DBMS technologies we are focusing on for this position are MySQL, Postgres, MONGODB.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Tertiary qualification related to IT

Desirable

Relevant courses in database management

AWS Associate architect

Azure Fundamentals

Job objectives:

To manage installations and upgrades.

To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems.

To carry out database administration tasks.

To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance.

To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE.

Experience:

Experience managing MySQL and / or Postgres including databases larger than 1TB (5+ Years)

Any experience in NoSQL database management system – MONGODB or Cassandra (2+ Years)

Knowledge and Skills:

General understanding of database management concepts (5+ Years)

Strong proficiency in performance tuning (5+ Years)

Strong proficiency in backup / restore techniques (5+ Years)

Strong proficiency in Linux operating system (5+ Years)

Desirable Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB (2+ Years)

Learn more/Apply for this position