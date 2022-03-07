Full-stack Developer (Banking Platform) (CH771) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking to employ a Full-Stack Software Developer.

The company requires a Full Stack Software Developer who has the same level of passion for high quality software solutions.

You will be part of a cross-functional team that is responsible for the full software development life cycle from conception to deployment of each new product.

As a Full Stack Developer, you need to be comfortable around both the front and back end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries.

Develop and maintaining web applications

Create automated and scalable solutions

Develop reusable code and libraries for future use

Translate UI and UX wireframes to visual elements of the application

Integrate frontend and backend aspects of the application

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following skill set is required Front End: CSS / Html / JavaScript or JavaScript frameworks (Vue.Js / Angular ) /React Backend: C# / C++ / Java / Python



Qualifications)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Preferred)

KnowledgeMin: Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal: Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

