Implementation Engineer (L3)

Are you tired of being stuck in one role for years and not getting any promotions? Do you want to make a real difference within your company and be respected by your peers? Are you looking for an opportunity where you can collaborate with other engineers on major projects? We believe this TS Implementation Engineer was created just for you!

Please read through and apply!

NB: The successful candidate must be vaccinated!

Requirements:

Evaluate the effectiveness of new feature implementations and ensure that the feature is implemented correctly.

Collaborate with developers, QA, and operations to identify and resolve usability issues with new feature implementations.

Work within the pipeline of new features to ensure successful delivery of those features to clients.

Automate the build process for testing new features to reduce waste.

BS in Computer Science or related field required

3+ years of industry experience in a large company with Technical Services and/or other web technologies preferred.

Must have at least 2 years of experience in an entry level role as a Network Engineer

Experience with distributed systems, network infrastructure, and cloud computing preferred.

Apply NOW!

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Web technologies

Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position