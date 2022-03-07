Intermediate Backend C# Developer with Azure – Remote/Bryanston – R600k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A supreme cloud-based solutions Software Company, is on the hunt for a C# Developer with Azure experience, to join their team.
Tech stack includes:
- .Net Core
- C#
- Web API
- Agile / Scrum
- Azure Stack
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Git
- TFS
- SQL Server
Reference Number for this position is TRA53980 which is a Permanent position working remotely, offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree