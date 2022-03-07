.NET Desktop Developer

Looking for Junior, Intermediate as well as Senior .Net Desktop Developers. This will be in a support related function. The primary function of the roles is to look after Web Applications , for a company in the Financial Services industry.

The .Net Desktop Developer will look after a web application which will be used across applications where needed for level 1 support. The candidate will be responsible for but not limited to: Domain Driven Design architecture using the DSL Platform, Windows Communication Foundation for communication between client and server as well as hangfire for scheduling of background jobs. The perspective will be using DevExpress components extensively, especially the Spreadsheet control.

About The Employer:

NET Framework 6

C#

Visual Studio 2019 as the IDE

Model source code – VB.NET

.NET Compiler Platform SDK, aka Roslyn to compile the VB.NET code

Git for source control

PostgreSQL as the database

Domain Driven Design architecture using the DSL Platform

Windows Communication Foundation for communication between client and server

Hangfire for scheduling of background jobs

The UI is WinForms

DevExpress components for the Spreadsheet control

ClickOnce is used for installation and upgrade

Microsoft Azure experienc

