Project Manager (ILR) (1003065) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Managing the project plan – Managing the project plan according to agreed client project targets.
- Monitoring progress to achieve milestones / overruns.
- Handling all communication between the client and customer.
- Providing regular and transparent feedback on project progress to stakeholders.
- Managing changed events affecting project timelines.
- Leading planning and/or implementation of projects.
- Participating in the design and/or testing phases when necessary.
- Facilitating the definition of project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements.
- Resolving or assisting in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.
- Developing methods to monitor project or area progress; and providing corrective supervision if necessary.
- Responsibility for assembling the project staff; for their technical or functional development, performance, and/or termination during the project or projects.
- Managing project budget and resource allocation.
- Facilitating the definition of service levels and customer requirements.
- Interacting regularly with existing or potential clients to determine their needs and to develop plans for improving delivery.
- Advocating on behalf of clients and representing clients’ needs as appropriate to senior management.
- Working cross-functionally to solve problems and implement changes.
- Following a defined, agreed upon project management plan.
- Leading the development and implementation of a broad, coordinated set of plans and programs to meet the goals and priorities of the department.
- Cultivating contacts with vendor requirement planners or developers – to obtain information about future vendor developments in the functional area and to try to influence those developments in ways favorable to our client.
- Participating in outside professional activities to maintain knowledge on developments in the field.
- Establishing liaisons with universities and other comparable vendor users to keep abreast of status of computing and communications activities at these institutions.
- Continuously improving project management toolkits and methodologies used.
- Providing expertise and consulting to project managers in the process of project management and in the softer skills of team dynamics, team building and group motivation.
Skills / Experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
- 3 – 5 years project management experience.
- Experience working in an Agile environment essential.
- Good attitude and aptitude with enthusiasm to achieve.
- Knowledge and experience in Software Development industry essential.
- Financial services and/or life insurance and/or risk.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- SDLC