Project Manager (ILR) (1003065) at Parvana Recruitment

Mar 7, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Managing the project plan – Managing the project plan according to agreed client project targets.
  • Monitoring progress to achieve milestones / overruns.
  • Handling all communication between the client and customer.
  • Providing regular and transparent feedback on project progress to stakeholders.
  • Managing changed events affecting project timelines.
  • Leading planning and/or implementation of projects.
  • Participating in the design and/or testing phases when necessary.
  • Facilitating the definition of project missions, goals, tasks, and resource requirements.
  • Resolving or assisting in the resolution of conflicts within and between projects or functional areas.
  • Developing methods to monitor project or area progress; and providing corrective supervision if necessary.
  • Responsibility for assembling the project staff; for their technical or functional development, performance, and/or termination during the project or projects.
  • Managing project budget and resource allocation.
  • Facilitating the definition of service levels and customer requirements.
  • Interacting regularly with existing or potential clients to determine their needs and to develop plans for improving delivery.
  • Advocating on behalf of clients and representing clients’ needs as appropriate to senior management.
  • Working cross-functionally to solve problems and implement changes.
  • Following a defined, agreed upon project management plan.
  • Leading the development and implementation of a broad, coordinated set of plans and programs to meet the goals and priorities of the department.
  • Cultivating contacts with vendor requirement planners or developers – to obtain information about future vendor developments in the functional area and to try to influence those developments in ways favorable to our client.
  • Participating in outside professional activities to maintain knowledge on developments in the field.
  • Establishing liaisons with universities and other comparable vendor users to keep abreast of status of computing and communications activities at these institutions.
  • Continuously improving project management toolkits and methodologies used.
  • Providing expertise and consulting to project managers in the process of project management and in the softer skills of team dynamics, team building and group motivation.

Skills / Experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.
  • 3 – 5 years project management experience.
  • Experience working in an Agile environment essential.
  • Good attitude and aptitude with enthusiasm to achieve.
  • Knowledge and experience in Software Development industry essential.
  • Financial services and/or life insurance and/or risk.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position