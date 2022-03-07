Scrum Master

Purpose of the job
Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs
Key Accountabilities
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues
- Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives
Qualifications
- Relevant business degree
Experience
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.
Knowledge
- Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
- Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework