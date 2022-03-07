Security Engineer

This role is responsible for providing security for cloud-based digital platforms and plays an integral role in engaging with business units in order to ensure the organization’s digital platforms are protected. It involves analyzing existing cloud security measures/controls and creating new and enhanced security methods.

The Engineer is esponsible for the development and execution of large-scale cyber security initiatives and requires a professional with problem-solving abilities who can work in a fast-paced environment and has a clear passion for cloud security and cloud [URL Removed] Provide assurance through collaboration with other stakeholders that all cloud and digital platforms meet the organisation’s security requirements. Provide security recommendations on cloud-based data security, platforms and application development. Recommend innovative technologies or other methods that will enhance the security of cloud-based environments. Serve as the subject matter expert (SME) on cloud security. Develop standards, policies and procedures as well as best practices documentation

Academic qualifications in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or any related field.

Recognised industry certifications in cloud security- CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP

At least 5 years of experience in cyber security

At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security. Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as, Azure and GCP

Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies

Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)

Exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models

Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills

Experience with open-source software security. Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection. Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

Good understanding of Software Development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration

