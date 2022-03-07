Security Engineer

This role is responsible for providing security for cloud-based digital platforms and plays an integral role in engaging with business units in order to ensure the organization’s digital platforms are protected. It involves analyzing existing cloud security measures/controls and creating new and enhanced security methods.
The Engineer is esponsible for the development and execution of large-scale cyber security initiatives and requires a professional with problem-solving abilities who can work in a fast-paced environment and has a clear passion for cloud security and cloud [URL Removed] Provide assurance through collaboration with other stakeholders that all cloud and digital platforms meet the organisation’s security requirements. Provide security recommendations on cloud-based data security, platforms and application development. Recommend innovative technologies or other methods that will enhance the security of cloud-based environments. Serve as the subject matter expert (SME) on cloud security. Develop standards, policies and procedures as well as best practices documentation
About The Employer:
- Academic qualifications in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or any related field.
- Recognised industry certifications in cloud security- CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP
- At least 5 years of experience in cyber security
- At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security. Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as, Azure and GCP
- Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies
- Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)
- Exposure to cloud standards, architecture and models
- Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills
- Experience with open-source software security. Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection. Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.
- Good understanding of Software Development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration