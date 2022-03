Senior Business Analyst (Financial Services)

Position Purpose:

This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user, and organization benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Experience:

3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail industry

5 years of experience in ERP systems 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

A strong technical background is required:

Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyse, describe, and evaluate data

System analysis –able to find solutions to a given business function.

System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

5+ years’ Experience in many of the following VAS services:

Wallet Money Transfers Saving and Gift cards Insurance Airtime and Data Bills and Tickets

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Understand, analyse and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

Operate confidently within the multiple domains, integrated systems and operational processes and make relevant connections across domains. Consider the enterprise-wide solutions and impacts. Handle new domains with the same confidence as familiar domains.

Operate confidently within multiple current and potential integrated systems and E2E business processes.

Analyse, understand and take a new perspective on customers (Internal and external) and multiple domain impacts through the use of user journeys, research and/or spending time in the various operational areas.

Collaborate with user stakeholders in the identification and documentation of user requirements.

Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved.

Propose and document process improvements where appropriate and provide alternatives / options.

Assess risks, costs and potential benefits of alternative business process designs.

Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems.

Devises, initiates and drives effective change initiatives in own area or department as well as across functional area.

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Taking ownership to provide knowledge within specific area and identify possible improvement within the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT.

Works closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders to evaluate suggested solutions.

Advise on alternatives presented by the technical designers and providing recommendations regarding the business design.

Lead others to advance objectives of the organisation.

Influencing stakeholders (within IT and Business) to consider solutions which will work best for the business.

Persuade stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring for the Junior and Intermediate BA resources on business analysis processes and delivery.

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users and IT stakeholders by ensuring solutions are delivered as promised and providing the necessary support and making recommendations.

Liaising with business stakeholders, IT disciplines and the delivery teams.

Collaborating with all disciplines and benchmarking value adding solutions.

Evaluate and improve solution assessment and validation.

Eliciting and analysing cultural, business and organisational constraints effecting options for change.

Continuously support the business environment and provide recommendations for improvement

Thinking partner and ambassador for the business.

Able to manage vendor relationships where projects involve third parties

Organising, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to organisational objectives and ensuring high quality delivery on work.

Take responsibility for the timelines within the project plan, of the business analysis effort related to a project.

Ensuring costs are monitored and users and the organisation benefit.





