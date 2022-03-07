Senior C# Full stack Developer – Centurion – R960k at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of one of the top companies in that provides automation solutions, working on cutting edge projects.

You will be developing according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture. You will be working along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with external software development partner. You would need to have a BSc in Computer Science and candidates are required to have a minimum of 7 years’ experience in C#.

Requirements:

C# Backend Developer

C# 8.0

LINQ

.Net Core 5.0

Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

Lambda expressions

Web API

Swagger

SignalR

Reference Number for this position is FM54289 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R960k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

