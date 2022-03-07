Senior Full Stack C# / .Net Developer – Remote – R800k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

Join a business that encourages continuous learning and knowledge sharing. This fast-growing Fintech B2B SaaS business is looking to onboard a Senior Full Stack C# Developer who will deliver high quality working software.

You need to have been involved in both brownfield and greenfield projects and have cloud platform experience.

Join this team of exceptional Developers with a huge global footprint. Apply today!!!

Requirements:

Senior Full Stack C# / .Net Developer

C#

.Net

React

SQL Server

ORM

SOLID

AWS

Azure

Angular

Vue

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53909 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

React

ORM

solid

VUE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

