Solutions Architect

KPI’s will be (but not limited to):



Provide accurate solutions, designs and associated costing.

Assist Sales, Service Management and Project Managers with a solutions and support approach, on a technical level with particular focus on power, routing, network, cooling and security.

Assist Sales with solution designs on RFI’s and Tenders.

Assist Service Management and Operational and Infrastructure Project Management Team with client Project role-outs and sign off of installed against design.

Implement defined standards, policies and procedures in line with TIA, ISO methodologies.

Be familiar on a comprehensive capacity plan for the company. This will include, but is not limited to, power, space, cooling and BMS endpoints.

Work with 3rd party vendors and suppliers to ensure acceptable service levels are met and necessary services are performed, and to be informed of latest changes and improvements in the data centre market segment. Evaluate quote and most cost effective pricing and ability to interpret quotes to ensure that the meet the required design.

Respond to and perform miscellaneous duties as directed by management.

Act as technical resource for all client project builds, ensuring standards and qualities are applied in accordance with company standards and client design specifications.

Assist in ensuring consistent optimization of all systems (hardware & software) to achieve business targets.

Stay abreast with new technologies, products and designs.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualification & Experience:

Matric

5+ years relevant working experience

Advance Microsoft Office skills

Certified Data Centre Professional

Full understanding of a data centre infrastructure and environment

Understand electrical components SLD’s

Understand mechanical components for SLD’s

Own transport. Note: may include travel to various sites. Local via own transport.

MS Visio / CAD preferred but not essential

Skills:

Good verbal and written communication skills

Ability to read and understand data centre design documents, plans and specifications

Good planning skills

Proactive problem solver and quick response to potentially critical situations

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Conducts oneself professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development

Review, maintain, comprehend, and follow Work Plans, Sequence of Operations, Standard Operating Procedures, and Process Flow Diagrams

