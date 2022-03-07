UX Designer SNR at Salt

Keen to get into Ecommerce? Not going to get bigger and better than this.

My client islooking for a UX Designer you are required to do plenty of research and gain insights by utilising User testing as one of your most crafted tools in your arsenal.

Absolute must haves

Ability to be self sustainable

At least 5 years experience is important

Ecommerce is important

Mobile First

Present to very Snr Staff

Body of work showcasing case studies

They are looking for someone who can operate relatively independently, who is proactive about learning about how logistics operations works, who is outgoing enough to want to get feedback from users.

Please send updated Resume and casestudies to [Email Address Removed]

