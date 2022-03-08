Senior Applications Project Manager
Relevant IT Qualification (Prince II preferred) or PMBok or similar
6 years + ICT PM experience in an ICT Applications Development environment
Experience in Oracle Software development environments is a huge advantage.
Experience with Access Control Software Systems is a huge advantage
Ability to work on large scale, multiple complex projects, simultaneously.
Project Manager has to do 360 of the project.
General:
Bryanston and work from Home Hybrid;
Initial 6 to 12 month Contract with option to extend:
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- ICT Applications Development
- PMBOK
- Oracle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree