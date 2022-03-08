Applications Project Manager

Senior Applications Project Manager

Relevant IT Qualification (Prince II preferred) or PMBok or similar

6 years + ICT PM experience in an ICT Applications Development environment

Experience in Oracle Software development environments is a huge advantage.

Experience with Access Control Software Systems is a huge advantage

Ability to work on large scale, multiple complex projects, simultaneously.

Project Manager has to do 360 of the project.

General:

Bryanston and work from Home Hybrid;

Initial 6 to 12 month Contract with option to extend:

Desired Skills:

Project Management

ICT Applications Development

PMBOK

Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

