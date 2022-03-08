Applications Project Manager

Mar 8, 2022

Senior Applications Project Manager

Relevant IT Qualification (Prince II preferred) or PMBok or similar
6 years + ICT PM experience in an ICT Applications Development environment
Experience in Oracle Software development environments is a huge advantage.
Experience with Access Control Software Systems is a huge advantage
Ability to work on large scale, multiple complex projects, simultaneously.
Project Manager has to do 360 of the project.

General:
Bryanston and work from Home Hybrid;
Initial 6 to 12 month Contract with option to extend:

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • ICT Applications Development
  • PMBOK
  • Oracle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

