Business Analyst – ERP Systems

My client, an established retailer, is seeking a Business Analyst with 3 years minimum exposure in an IT Enviroment and experience in Functional and Technical support experience on ERP systems, creating test plans and experience in liasing with IT Service Desk and Vendors to join their dynamic, busy and productive team.

Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies

Minimum 3 years relevant experience as a Business Analyst

Completed degree / BA Qualification

Good knowledge of IT business systems

Functional and Technical support experience on ERP systems, preferably in a Dynamics Navision environment

SQL skills advantageous

Strong customer service focus

Strong analytical skills

Good problem solving ability

Process thinking ability

Teamwork

Good interpersonal skills

Strong and effective verbal- and written communication skills

