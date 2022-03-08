Business Analyst – ERP Systems

My client, an established retailer, is seeking a Business Analyst with 3 years minimum exposure in an IT Enviroment and experience in Functional and Technical support experience on ERP systems, creating test plans and experience in liasing with IT Service Desk and Vendors to join their dynamic, busy and productive team.
Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience as a Business Analyst
- Completed degree / BA Qualification
- Good knowledge of IT business systems
- Functional and Technical support experience on ERP systems, preferably in a Dynamics Navision environment
- SQL skills advantageous
- Strong customer service focus
- Strong analytical skills
- Good problem solving ability
- Process thinking ability
- Teamwork
- Good interpersonal skills
- Strong and effective verbal- and written communication skills
