C# Technical Lead (AWS OR Azure and PaaS) – Remote – up to R1.4m PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Are you ready to work remote for this high tech scale up digital Dev shop? You will need 10+ years MS stack development experience with your key skills in C#, .Net Core, SQL Server, Web API, Xamarin + 2 years in mentoring and guiding teams.
You will be required to conceptualise, understand, build, and improve business processes. You need to create, control and shape projects.
This is really a great bunch of Developers that have huge growth plans.
Requirements:
- 10+ years Microsoft stack development experience
- C#
- .Net Core
- SQL
- Web API
- Xamarin
- 2+ years team lead experience
- AWS/ Azure
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV54691 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- .Net Core
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree