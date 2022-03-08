C# Technical Lead (AWS OR Azure and PaaS) – Remote – up to R1.4m PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Are you ready to work remote for this high tech scale up digital Dev shop? You will need 10+ years MS stack development experience with your key skills in C#, .Net Core, SQL Server, Web API, Xamarin + 2 years in mentoring and guiding teams.

You will be required to conceptualise, understand, build, and improve business processes. You need to create, control and shape projects.

This is really a great bunch of Developers that have huge growth plans.

Intrigued??? If you are a curious, driven team player who loves collaborating then

Apply today!!!

Requirements:

10+ years Microsoft stack development experience

C#

.Net Core

SQL

Web API

Xamarin

2+ years team lead experience

AWS/ Azure

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54691 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

