Data Warehouse Architect and ETL Developer

We are looking for a skilled, motivated and creative full time Data Warehouse Architect and ETL Developer to augment our client’s data warehouse development team. Work Location:- Home Office. We are looking for outstanding individuals that can work independently to solve complex problems. This role will have significant impact on the success of project deliverables. You will be working with a dynamic team headquartered in the US with a South African Technical team. Our client offers a relaxed and supportive work environment in this telecommuting opportunity. The candidate will be leading a new data warehouse / data lake project using Snowflake on Azure. As such, the candidate must have experience architecting large-scale data solutions. Minimum Requirements:- 5+ Years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design 5+ Years’ experience development of ETL 1+ Years’ experience in cloud based SQL Data Warehouse and related technologies including one or more of the following: Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure HDInsight, Azure Databricks, Snowflake, etc. 1+ Years’ experience working with IT and Business stakeholders including ability to interact with clients and staff at various levels Extensive experience and understanding of architecting, designing and operationalization of large-scale data and analytics solutions on Snowflake Cloud Data Warehouse Expertise in scripting, particularly using SQL, Java, XML, JSON and API interaction Some coding knowledge advantageous (Python) Experience with SSIS and/or Talend; ability to deploy to and debug a production SSIS and/or Talend environment Knowledge of enterprise data warehouse architecture and techniques including ODS, DM, ROLAP and MOLAP In-depth knowledge of systems architecture, distributed development, web-services Experience troubleshooting and solving complex technical problems Excellent communication skills and previous experience managing a team advantageous *Experience with databases tuning for optimal performance. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

5+ Years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design

5+ Years’ experience development of ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position