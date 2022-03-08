DevOps Engineer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Specialist to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology

Minimum 3 -5 Years’ experience in IT

At least 6 months participation in our Graduate Development Programme Outputs

Technical and Functional Skills:

Deep knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations.

Very good knowledge in recent IT base technology (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, REST APIs)

Experience configuring and fine-tuning large clusters.

Experience with Server to Server and Client to Server communication interfaces (REST, MQ, MQTT, PubSub)

Good IT base knowledge (Linux, XML, JSON, data modelling, handling large amounts of data)

2+ years of ElasticSearch experience in production, in medium to large clusters.

Good understanding of ElasticSearch concepts and terminology (i.e., aliases, partitioning, shards, and replication)

Administration/Configuration/Management of ElasticSearch, Kibana, Web and Application Servers

Experience working in a DevOps team following agile methodologies and guidelines

Desired Skills:

ElasticSearch

kibana

Linux

Ansible

Rest API

MQTT

DOCKER

KUBERNETES

