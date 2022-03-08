DevOps Engineer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Specialist to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology
- Minimum 3 -5 Years’ experience in IT
- At least 6 months participation in our Graduate Development Programme Outputs
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Deep knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations.
- Very good knowledge in recent IT base technology (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, REST APIs)
- Experience configuring and fine-tuning large clusters.
- Experience with Server to Server and Client to Server communication interfaces (REST, MQ, MQTT, PubSub)
- Good IT base knowledge (Linux, XML, JSON, data modelling, handling large amounts of data)
- 2+ years of ElasticSearch experience in production, in medium to large clusters.
- Good understanding of ElasticSearch concepts and terminology (i.e., aliases, partitioning, shards, and replication)
- Administration/Configuration/Management of ElasticSearch, Kibana, Web and Application Servers
- Experience working in a DevOps team following agile methodologies and guidelines
Hurry now, Kick start your Career and Apply today!!!
Desired Skills:
- ElasticSearch
- kibana
- Linux
- Ansible
- Rest API
- MQTT
- DOCKER
- KUBERNETES