DevOps Engineer

Mar 8, 2022

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Specialist to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology
  • Minimum 3 -5 Years’ experience in IT
  • At least 6 months participation in our Graduate Development Programme Outputs

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Deep knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations.
  • Very good knowledge in recent IT base technology (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, ElasticSearch, REST APIs)
  • Experience configuring and fine-tuning large clusters.
  • Experience with Server to Server and Client to Server communication interfaces (REST, MQ, MQTT, PubSub)
  • Good IT base knowledge (Linux, XML, JSON, data modelling, handling large amounts of data)
  • 2+ years of ElasticSearch experience in production, in medium to large clusters.
  • Good understanding of ElasticSearch concepts and terminology (i.e., aliases, partitioning, shards, and replication)
  • Administration/Configuration/Management of ElasticSearch, Kibana, Web and Application Servers
  • Experience working in a DevOps team following agile methodologies and guidelines

Desired Skills:

  • ElasticSearch
  • kibana
  • Linux
  • Ansible
  • Rest API
  • MQTT
  • DOCKER
  • KUBERNETES

