Enterprise Data Solutions Architect: Data & An

Mar 8, 2022

Purpose Statement:
To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Technical design of the Managed Data Estate / BI Solution.
  • Planning and dependency management
  • Delivery and development of best-practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures
  • Client requirements provision and support

Key Tasks and Accountabilities:

  • Technical design of the Managed Data Estate / BI solution
  • Planning and dependency management
  • Delivery and development of best-practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures
  • Support for client requirements through technical readiness

Level differentiators:Data Architect Level I

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ proven experience within management information systems & implementation and design using existing data patterns.

OR

  • At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2.

Key Competencies: Presenting and Communicating Information, Report writing, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Following Instructions and Procedures, Learning and Researching, AnalysingData Architect Level II

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis, implementation and design including creating new data patterns.

OR

  • At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2.

ANDIndustry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2.

Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Learning and Researching. Persuading and Influencing, Presenting & Communicating Information, Analysing, Creating & Innovating.

Data Architect III

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis/ implementation and design including creating and evaluating new data patterns.

ANDIndustry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2.

Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Formulating Strategies and Concepts, Learning and Researching, Leading & Supervising, Creating & Innovating, Writing and Reporting, Persuading & Influencing.

Knowledge, Competencies, Skills and Experience

  • Certified AWS Cloud Practitioner
  • Certified AWS Solution Architect Associate OR one of the Specialities like Certified AWS Data Analytics/Database
  • Diploma: Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Minimum:Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance

Ideal:Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Minimum experience:

  • The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture
  • System design and architecture
  • Strong analysis, design and implementation
  • Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration
  • One or more areas of technology

