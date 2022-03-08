Enterprise Data Solutions Architect: Data & An

Purpose Statement:
To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.
Key Performance Areas:
- Technical design of the Managed Data Estate / BI Solution.
- Planning and dependency management
- Delivery and development of best-practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures
- Client requirements provision and support
Key Tasks and Accountabilities:
- Technical design of the Managed Data Estate / BI solution
- Planning and dependency management
- Delivery and development of best-practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures
- Support for client requirements through technical readiness
Level differentiators:Data Architect Level I
- Grade 12
- A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ proven experience within management information systems & implementation and design using existing data patterns.
OR
- At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2.
Key Competencies: Presenting and Communicating Information, Report writing, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Following Instructions and Procedures, Learning and Researching, AnalysingData Architect Level II
- Grade 12
- A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis, implementation and design including creating new data patterns.
OR
- At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2.
ANDIndustry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2.
Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Learning and Researching. Persuading and Influencing, Presenting & Communicating Information, Analysing, Creating & Innovating.
Data Architect III
- Grade 12
- A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis/ implementation and design including creating and evaluating new data patterns.
ANDIndustry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2.
Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Formulating Strategies and Concepts, Learning and Researching, Leading & Supervising, Creating & Innovating, Writing and Reporting, Persuading & Influencing.
Knowledge, Competencies, Skills and Experience
- Certified AWS Cloud Practitioner
- Certified AWS Solution Architect Associate OR one of the Specialities like Certified AWS Data Analytics/Database
- Diploma: Information Technology – Systems Engineering
Minimum:Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle
- Dimensional modelling
- Financial systems and procedures
- UML or equivalent modelling language
- Technical Test Plan Design
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
Ideal:Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Minimum experience:
- The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture
- System design and architecture
- Strong analysis, design and implementation
- Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration
- One or more areas of technology
