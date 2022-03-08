Enterprise Data Solutions Architect: Data & An

Purpose Statement:

To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Key Performance Areas:

Technical design of the Managed Data Estate / BI Solution.

Planning and dependency management

Delivery and development of best-practice data architecture standards, policies and procedures

Client requirements provision and support

Key Tasks and Accountabilities:



Level differentiators:Data Architect Level I

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years’ proven experience within management information systems & implementation and design using existing data patterns.

OR

At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2.

Key Competencies: Presenting and Communicating Information, Report writing, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Following Instructions and Procedures, Learning and Researching, AnalysingData Architect Level II

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis, implementation and design including creating new data patterns.

OR

At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2.

ANDIndustry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2.

Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Learning and Researching. Persuading and Influencing, Presenting & Communicating Information, Analysing, Creating & Innovating.

Data Architect III

Grade 12

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis/ implementation and design including creating and evaluating new data patterns.

ANDIndustry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2.

Key Competencies: Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Formulating Strategies and Concepts, Learning and Researching, Leading & Supervising, Creating & Innovating, Writing and Reporting, Persuading & Influencing.

Knowledge, Competencies, Skills and Experience

Certified AWS Cloud Practitioner

Certified AWS Solution Architect Associate OR one of the Specialities like Certified AWS Data Analytics/Database

one of the Specialities like Certified AWS Data Analytics/Database Diploma: Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Minimum:Must have detailed knowledge of:

Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle

Dimensional modelling

Financial systems and procedures

UML or equivalent modelling language

Technical Test Plan Design

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Ideal:Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Agile development life cycle

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Minimum experience:

The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture

System design and architecture

Strong analysis, design and implementation

Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration

One or more areas of technology

