Intermediate C# Web Developer – Sandton – R600k+ per annum + benefits at eMerge IT Recruitment

These product shop leaders are looking for a dynamic Intermediate C# Web Developer to join their high learning, fast paced environment, that revolves around the science of technology.

They’re passionate about using tech to solve complex problems for Fintech’s and major banks all over the globe; they build mission critical software + data solutions giving you the autonomy to pull rank + show off your skills!

If you’ve mastered analytics and have the know how to amplify company performance, then this is your chance to APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

4-6 years coding experience working the Microsoft Stack where you can Design, develop, and continuously deliver

Clued up in C#, ASP.Net Core, and Web API

AngularJS, AWS cloud, SQL Server / MongoDB, Microservices and DevOps

WCF, RabbitMQ and GoCD

Full SDLC and supporting tools

You have been part of an Agile Scrum team

Reference Number for this position is TRA53338 which is a permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SDLC

AWS

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

