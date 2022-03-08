IT Project Manager

Introduction

Global client seeking top talent for SA team working on global projects. (hybrid role)

The role is for a senior project manager who has a strong technical background in finance related applications.

Ideally looking for someone with a history of working in projects relating to finance systems of global companies.

Should also have ERP implementation and ERP systems enhancement experience (as either project manager, systems’ owner or analyst level) with data technologies and business intelligence projects or environments.

Candidates who have led and delivered initiatives to introduce stability around applications will be of interest, particularly in relation to bank reconciliation or accounts receivable-related initiatives

Duties & Responsibilities

Applying appropriate project management standards depending on the nature of each project

Managing and delivering multiple projects in parallel, from start to completion.

Scoping projects in line with the overall IT strategy and obtaining approval of the scope by key stakeholders.

Ensuring programme and project objectives and performance metrics are clear and a detail roadmap or project plan (as required) are in place to deliver these.

Defining the project team, resources, vendors and skills and when they are required to successfully deliver the project

Responsible for organizing and leading project team and project governance team meetings.

Ensuring that project deliverables meet the required quality standards and are accepted by the customer.

Managing project risks, including the development of contingency plans

Mapping out and maintaining an awareness of potential interdependencies with other projects and their impact

Liaison with system application owners and other project managers to ensure project or other systems development dependencies are clear and will not delay delivery.

Applying change control and configuration management processes

Reporting through agreed lines on project progress within the reporting structure used by the team.

Managing project administration and accountable for the Project Budget.

Conducting a project evaluation review to assess how well the project was managed and preparing any follow-on action recommendations

Responsible for regular project status reporting and project financial reporting.

Clearly identifying gaps in project delivery – time, cost, resource, deliverables, etc. and escalate as appropriate.

Continuously focusing on project delivery excellence and high level of customer satisfaction.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Strong educational background, BSc (Business, Accounting degree, Computer Science or related) would be advantageous, MSc or above preferred.

PMI, Prince 2 of similar Project Management certification (ESSENTIAL)

Extensive IT Experience

Extensive relevant project management experience (Finance Systems ESSENTIAL)

Good negotiation, communication and presentation skills.

Exposure and working level knowledge of working with and interfacing to global delivery teams

Excellent English communication and executive level presentation skills.

Proven ability to develop strong relationships with stakeholders both internally and externally.

Good commercial understanding of how to minimise costs/effort whilst delivering risk acceptable and robust solutions.

Organised and analytical mind-set.

Package & Remuneration

R840k-R1.2m base plus benefits (Bonus, Medical Aid (50/50 contribution), Pension, Funeral Cover & Life cover)

Desired Skills:

ITPM

PRINCE2

PMBOK

PMI

Accounting

accounting systems

finance systems

waterfall

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

