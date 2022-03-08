Network and Security Architect Team Lead at Headhunters

Our client is seeking a Network and Security Architect Team Lead to join their company, based in Pretoria.

This position is accountable for security and networks support within the Group. The successful incumbent should be able to address technical aspects and be able to perform security and network reviews and analyze risks and address contingency planning. The successful incumbent will report to the ICT Manager.

Qualification requirements:

BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications.

ITIL certification.

Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security.

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended).

CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous).

CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous).

Experience and knowledge requirements:

Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls, and content filtering.

Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.

Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)

Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies, and methods.

Expertise in designing secure networks, systems, and application architectures.

Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies, and methods.

Planning, researching, and developing network and security policies, SOP’s

System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.

Expertise with mobile and malicious code.

Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.

Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs.

Competencies required:

High integrity.

The ability to multi-task.

Attention to detail.

Strong organisational skills.

The ability to thrive in fast-paced, high-stress situations.

Good troubleshooting skills.

Good management skills.

The ability to communicate network security issues to peers and management.

Responsibilities include:

Lead, supervise, mentor, and motivate the network and security teams.

Create an environment of trust, creative thinking, cohesive team effort and constant improvement.

Provide the team with a vision of network and security related project objectives and deliverables.

Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation, and defining, documenting, and enforcing system standards

Design and implement new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.

Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages and scheduling upgrades.

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

Performing business continuity operations and data backups when required.

Configure routing and switching equipment, IP voice services and firewalls.

Provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers.

Undertake capacity management and audit of IP addressing and hosted devices within data centres.

Liaise with project management teams, engineers, and service desk agents on a regular basis.

Troubleshoot network access problems and implement network security policies and procedures.

Ensure network (LAN/WAN, telecommunications, and voice) security access and protect against unauthorised access, modification, or destruction.

Develop and implement information network and security plans and policies.

Develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.

Develop or implement tools to assist in detection, prevention, and analysis of security threats.

Conduct awareness training of the workforce on information network and security standards, policies, and best practices.

Installation and use of firewalls, virtual private networks, data encryption and other security products and procedures.

Conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.

Monitor networks and systems for security breaches, through the use of software that detects intrusions and anomalous system behaviour.

Investigate security breaches.

Lead incident response, including steps to minimise the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.

Provide technical support to systems, services and networks regarding security and provide advice and guidance to business technologies and costs.

Managing Service Level Agreements (SLA), maintenance agreements and contracts.

Support and mentor Junior Administrators, Technicians and Service Desk personnel on network and security related issues.

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network and security infrastructure.

