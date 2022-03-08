Snr Oracle Database Administrator

They install administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.
Qualification/Professional Certifications
- Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent
- Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous
- Excellent communicator, and high levels of proficiency in the English language – speaking, read and write.
- Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers.
Experience and Core Skills
- Experience in the capacity of a Senior Database Administrator.
- Experience in Cloud Hyperscale’s (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure) advantageous
- Core Database Administration: administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, backup and recovery, high availability
- Experience with Oracle Data Guard (DG), Oracle Real Application Cluster (RAC)
- Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous
- Experience in Oracle’s Engineered Systems, Oracle Exadata, Oracle Supercluster advantageous
- Experience in Platform & Database Migrations
- Oracle
- Minimum 6 Years Database Administrator Experience on Oracle in a senior capacity
- A solid understanding of Core Database Administration
- Experience in designing and implementing High Availability and Disaster Recovery solutions:
- Oracle RAC and Oracle Data Guard
- Experience in database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms
- A solid understanding of Windows, Unix/Linux, Solaris Operating Systems
- Solid understanding of Oracle Rman backup and recovery.
Additional Skills
- Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing
- Able to cope well in conflict situations
- Be able to work both in a team and alone
- Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach
- Self-motivated and self-managed
- Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects
- Excellent Written and verbal communication
- Structured working methods