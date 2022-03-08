Snr Oracle Database Administrator

Mar 8, 2022

They install administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.

Qualification/Professional Certifications

  • Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent
  • Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous
  • Excellent communicator, and high levels of proficiency in the English language – speaking, read and write.
  • Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers.

Experience and Core Skills

  • Experience in the capacity of a Senior Database Administrator.
  • Experience in Cloud Hyperscale’s (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure) advantageous
  • Core Database Administration: administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, backup and recovery, high availability
  • Experience with Oracle Data Guard (DG), Oracle Real Application Cluster (RAC)
  • Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous
  • Experience in Oracle’s Engineered Systems, Oracle Exadata, Oracle Supercluster advantageous
  • Experience in Platform & Database Migrations
  • Oracle
  • Minimum 6 Years Database Administrator Experience on Oracle in a senior capacity
  • A solid understanding of Core Database Administration
  • Experience in designing and implementing High Availability and Disaster Recovery solutions:
  • Oracle RAC and Oracle Data Guard
  • Experience in database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms
  • A solid understanding of Windows, Unix/Linux, Solaris Operating Systems
  • Solid understanding of Oracle Rman backup and recovery.

Additional Skills

  • Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing
  • Able to cope well in conflict situations
  • Be able to work both in a team and alone
  • Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach
  • Self-motivated and self-managed
  • Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects
  • Excellent Written and verbal communication
  • Structured working methods

