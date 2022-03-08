Snr Oracle Database Administrator

They install administer and maintain database servers, control access permissions, administer complex databases, and ensure optimal performance and ensure database recoverability in the event of a disaster.

Qualification/Professional Certifications

Matric, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree, in Computer Science / Information Technology, or equivalent

Oracle database certification & knowledge of Unix, storage subsystems advantageous

Excellent communicator, and high levels of proficiency in the English language – speaking, read and write.

Ability to create and maintain strong working relationships with colleagues and customers.

Experience and Core Skills

Experience in the capacity of a Senior Database Administrator.

Experience in Cloud Hyperscale’s (Oracle OCI, AWS & Azure) advantageous

Core Database Administration: administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, backup and recovery, high availability

Experience with Oracle Data Guard (DG), Oracle Real Application Cluster (RAC)

Unix and PL/SQL scripting knowledge advantageous

Experience in Oracle’s Engineered Systems, Oracle Exadata, Oracle Supercluster advantageous

Experience in Platform & Database Migrations

Oracle

Minimum 6 Years Database Administrator Experience on Oracle in a senior capacity

A solid understanding of Core Database Administration

Experience in designing and implementing High Availability and Disaster Recovery solutions:

Oracle RAC and Oracle Data Guard

Experience in database migrations, and administration on multiple platforms

A solid understanding of Windows, Unix/Linux, Solaris Operating Systems

Solid understanding of Oracle Rman backup and recovery.

Additional Skills

Display accuracy and attention to detail when dealing

Able to cope well in conflict situations

Be able to work both in a team and alone

Ability to work well under pressure, especially in maintaining a balanced and logical approach

Self-motivated and self-managed

Able to use initiative and take ownership of deliverables and projects

Excellent Written and verbal communication

Structured working methods

