SQL Developer at QES

08/03/2022
Urgently sourcing a SQL Developer (Cape Town, North) , for an Independent contract opportunity
Hybrid work-model
Senior SQL Developer (BI)
Relevant Experience and Background Still Required:
- Business technology degree (BCom, Information Management qualification)
- Experience in Financial Services is a requirement with Wealth Industry knowledge being an advantage
- 3 – 4 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and ETL development framework
- Exposure to big data
- Experience in report writing and user interaction
- Experience in managing/creating datamarts, dimension modelling and facts
- Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2012/2008 R2 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS). Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel are an advantage
- Understanding of BI solutions: operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures
- In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology
- Experience in report writing
- Knowledge in the technical aspects of BI, including data modelling, ETL, metadata/data management and OLAP tools
- 5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI
- A good feel and understanding of business in general
Technology:
- Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools is a requirement, and an added advantage is exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar
- Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills
- Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis
- Cube development using SSAS
- ETL knowledge (SSIS)
- Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge
- Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS
- Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage
- Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) s an advantage
- Knowledge of MDX query
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Development SQL
- Development SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric