Test Analyst at Reverside

Mar 8, 2022

Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for Senior Test Analyst Professionals with 5+ years of solid experience in Test Execution and Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills required:

  • Quality center for test case designs, regression & automation test cases
  • PL/SQL for querying data
  • Jira Software for admin
  • Confluence for post-go-live verification and tracking
  • Java
  • Jenkins
  • RestAssured
  • Selenium
  • Appium automation framework

Education and Experience:

  • Tertiary qualification in relevant field
  • 5+ years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Strong English communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

