Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Test Analyst
We are looking for Senior Test Analyst Professionals with 5+ years of solid experience in Test Execution and Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills required:
- Quality center for test case designs, regression & automation test cases
- PL/SQL for querying data
- Jira Software for admin
- Confluence for post-go-live verification and tracking
- Java
- Jenkins
- RestAssured
- Selenium
- Appium automation framework
Education and Experience:
- Tertiary qualification in relevant field
- 5+ years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Strong English communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices