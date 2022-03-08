Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Test Analyst

We are looking for Senior Test Analyst Professionals with 5+ years of solid experience in Test Execution and Analysis and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills required:

Quality center for test case designs, regression & automation test cases

PL/SQL for querying data

Jira Software for admin

Confluence for post-go-live verification and tracking

Java

Jenkins

RestAssured

Selenium

Appium automation framework

Education and Experience:

Tertiary qualification in relevant field

5+ years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Strong English communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

