Analyst Developer (CRM/Salesforce)(CH773) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with CRM products experience. The purpose of the role is design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards. The Analyst Developer will support developers and stakeholders in scoping, progress and status.

Experience

6 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience developing CRM products (Salesforce experience is very beneficial)

Experience in the following .Net(C#) or Java Minimum for .Net: C# SQL CSS ReactJS DB Design WPF MVVM Or Minimum for Java Java Maven or Gradle Git or SVN SOAP or REST



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal: Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adhering to Principles and Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

