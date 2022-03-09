Analyst Developer (CRM/Salesforce)(CH773) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an Analyst Developer with CRM products experience. The purpose of the role is design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards. The Analyst Developer will support developers and stakeholders in scoping, progress and status.
Experience
- 6 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience developing CRM products (Salesforce experience is very beneficial)
- Experience in the following .Net(C#) or Java
- Minimum for .Net:
- C#
- SQL
- CSS
- ReactJS
- DB Design
- WPF
- MVVM
- Or Minimum for Java
- Java
- Maven or Gradle
- Git or SVN
- SOAP or REST
- Minimum for .Net:
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal: Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Analysing
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- The client is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.