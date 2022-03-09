Business Data Analyst – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Global motor vehicle manufacturer with a belief that enthusiasm is the engine that drives them to make extraordinary ideas and visions a reality for their customers everyday are looking for Business Data Analyst to be part of their leading team.
APPLY NOW!!!
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
- 5 -6 years commercial experience
- AWS
- Cloud
- XML
- Jira
- Agile
- Confluence
Responsibilities:
- Preparation of business concept, deepen existing requirements and changes to requirements, specifying, modelling, prioritizing, and validating functional solutions incl. alternative solution concepts or requirements models
- Clarification of open points with the Business Team during Refinement Meetings (Overall Business concept, Process Analysis & Process- und Solution-design)
- Support on test execution ensuring that the requirements are implemented correctly
- Supports the test team in user acceptance testing, checking use cases and test cases against new and existing requirements
- Monitoring of the implementation progress. Evaluation of the actual impact of the solution and preparation the data for stakeholder
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
Reference Number for this position is LL54673 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Jira
- XML
- Cloud