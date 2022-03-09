C# Developer Johannesburg Semi Remote – R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join one of the top groups that specialising in providing innovative solutions that provide innovative solutions.

You will be designing, developing, and testing new features in the applications, for both front and back-end. You need to improve existing software Automation and try and automate as much as possible to streamline our processes.

Ideally you would need to be proficient in using source control, either through Git, Mercurial, SVN or TFS.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 5 years’ experience in C#

C#

.Net

.Net Core

Net MVC

Net API

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Angular

Bootstrap

SQL Server

OOP

SOLID

Reference Number for this position is FM52750 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

