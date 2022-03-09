Cloud Solution_Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Cloud Soultion Test Analyst Role in Gauteng

We are looking for Senior Cloud Soultion Test Analyst Professionals with 7+ years of solid development experience in HP ALM and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

The testing will cover functional testing from both backend and front-end, integration testing, end-to-end testing, Industry testing, and reporting aspects of the solution. The Test Analysts must also be responsible for coordinating and reporting on System Integration Testing (SIT/QA) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) execution and prepare the sign-off documents respectively when testing is completed.

Responsibilities:

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business, Functional, and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.

Validating that Business, Functional, Technical, and Industry requirements are met by designing accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

Executing test cases and analysing test results.

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.

Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing frameworks.

Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements.

Define regression packs based on critical business processes.

Assist with Automation Test Analysts with automation scripting

Assist with Performance Test Analysts with performance scripting

Experience:

7 to 10 years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.

5 to 7 years experience in conducting functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution, and sign-off.

Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Testing.

Experience in data validation.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end-to-end and Industry testing.

Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.

Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of Cloud Solutions

Automation Testing

Learn more/Apply for this position