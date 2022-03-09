Cloud Solution_Test Analyst at Reverside

Senior Cloud Soultion Test Analyst Role in Gauteng
We are looking for Senior Cloud Soultion Test Analyst Professionals with 7+ years of solid development experience in HP ALM and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Job Brief:
The testing will cover functional testing from both backend and front-end, integration testing, end-to-end testing, Industry testing, and reporting aspects of the solution. The Test Analysts must also be responsible for coordinating and reporting on System Integration Testing (SIT/QA) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) execution and prepare the sign-off documents respectively when testing is completed.
Responsibilities:
The scope will include but will not be limited to:
- Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business, Functional, and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
- Validating that Business, Functional, Technical, and Industry requirements are met by designing accurate test cases.
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.
- Executing test cases and analysing test results.
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.
- Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing frameworks.
- Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements.
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes.
- Assist with Automation Test Analysts with automation scripting
- Assist with Performance Test Analysts with performance scripting
Experience:
- 7 to 10 years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
- 5 to 7 years experience in conducting functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution, and sign-off.
- Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Experience in data validation.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
- Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end-to-end and Industry testing.
- Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
- Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
- Automation Testing