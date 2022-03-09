Cloud Solution_Test Analyst at Reverside

Mar 9, 2022

Senior Cloud Soultion Test Analyst Role in Gauteng

We are looking for Senior Cloud Soultion Test Analyst Professionals with 7+ years of solid development experience in HP ALM and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief:

The testing will cover functional testing from both backend and front-end, integration testing, end-to-end testing, Industry testing, and reporting aspects of the solution. The Test Analysts must also be responsible for coordinating and reporting on System Integration Testing (SIT/QA) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) execution and prepare the sign-off documents respectively when testing is completed.

Responsibilities:

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

  • Creating Test Scenarios, working from Business, Functional, and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
  • Validating that Business, Functional, Technical, and Industry requirements are met by designing accurate test cases.
  • Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.
  • Executing test cases and analysing test results.
  • Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.
  • Design and apply testing principles and build manual testing frameworks.
  • Analyse and verify best manual test approaches and execute understandable test objective requirements.
  • Define regression packs based on critical business processes.
  • Assist with Automation Test Analysts with automation scripting
  • Assist with Performance Test Analysts with performance scripting

Experience:

  • 7 to 10 years experience in Test Execution and Test Analysis.
  • 5 to 7 years experience in conducting functional testing as well as coordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution, and sign-off.
  • Extensive knowledge of HP ALM.
  • Experience in Integration Testing.
  • Experience in data validation.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Liaising with internal and external stakeholders during end-to-end and Industry testing.
  • Experience in testing Enterprise Solutions.
  • Knowledge of different forms of Communication and Reporting.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
  • Knowledge of Cloud Solutions
  • Automation Testing

