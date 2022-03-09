Data Manager – Business Intelligence / ETL – Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recrutiment

A lean financial services firm that helps wealth and investment managers grow their business by making investments more accessible are looking to hire the services of a hire calibre Data Manager (Business Intelligence / ETL).

The candidate must be a very effective communicator at all levels, have excellent analytical, logical, and methodical skills with a colossal affinity for learning.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences

7-8 years commercial experience

Integration

Automation

Data Analysis

Power BI

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

ETL

T-SQL

SQL Server

SDLC

OLTP

OLAP – CUBE

Responsibilities:

Hands on experience coding and an eagerness to still get hands dirty – mentor and guide

Implemented the infrastructure (SQL server 2014, file server and Micro strategy servers)

Deep experience in Cubes

Automation of the systems

Demonstrated history of working in the Information Technology industry in various capacities including Applications Development Manager, Business Intelligence Developer, Specialist Process Engineer.

Business Intelligence Developer; Specialist Process Engineer

