Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Mar 9, 2022

Leading financial institution that is known sees themselves as money experts who do good is currently looking for a Data Scientist to join their impactful enterprise.

The Data Scientist will be responsible for designing, prototyping, and building next-generation analytic engines and services by applying strong expertise in Machine Learning, Data Mining, and information retrieval.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Sciences / Statistics / Mathematics
  • 5-7 years commercial experience
  • R
  • Python
  • MATLAB
  • C
  • C++
  • Java
  • Hadoop

Responsibilities:

  • Develop best-in-class statistical models and algorithms
  • Conducts advanced statistical analysis
  • Provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance
  • Create value out of enterprise-wide data
  • Provide insights to BI and BA to further exploit and present their models
  • Provide strategic direction into data information received
  • Apply advanced analytical techniques such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to derive business value
  • Conduct data discovery for inclusion in models.
  • Collaborate with key stakeholders to obtain business acumen and intellectual property
  • Keep abreast with latest tools and techniques
  • Understands business problems and designs end-to-end analytics use cases
  • Collaborates with model developers to implement and deploy scalable solutions
  • Develop complex models and algorithms that drive innovation throughout the organization

Reference Number for this position is LL54627 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

