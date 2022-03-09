Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading financial institution that is known sees themselves as money experts who do good is currently looking for a Data Scientist to join their impactful enterprise.

The Data Scientist will be responsible for designing, prototyping, and building next-generation analytic engines and services by applying strong expertise in Machine Learning, Data Mining, and information retrieval.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Sciences / Statistics / Mathematics

5-7 years commercial experience

R

Python

MATLAB

C

C++

Java

Hadoop

Responsibilities:

Develop best-in-class statistical models and algorithms

Conducts advanced statistical analysis

Provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance

Create value out of enterprise-wide data

Provide insights to BI and BA to further exploit and present their models

Provide strategic direction into data information received

Apply advanced analytical techniques such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to derive business value

Conduct data discovery for inclusion in models.

Collaborate with key stakeholders to obtain business acumen and intellectual property

Keep abreast with latest tools and techniques

Understands business problems and designs end-to-end analytics use cases

Collaborates with model developers to implement and deploy scalable solutions

Develop complex models and algorithms that drive innovation throughout the organization

