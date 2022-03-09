Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R900k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading financial institution that is known sees themselves as money experts who do good is currently looking for a Data Scientist to join their impactful enterprise.
The Data Scientist will be responsible for designing, prototyping, and building next-generation analytic engines and services by applying strong expertise in Machine Learning, Data Mining, and information retrieval.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Sciences / Statistics / Mathematics
- 5-7 years commercial experience
- R
- Python
- MATLAB
- C
- C++
- Java
- Hadoop
Responsibilities:
- Develop best-in-class statistical models and algorithms
- Conducts advanced statistical analysis
- Provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance
- Create value out of enterprise-wide data
- Provide insights to BI and BA to further exploit and present their models
- Provide strategic direction into data information received
- Apply advanced analytical techniques such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to derive business value
- Conduct data discovery for inclusion in models.
- Collaborate with key stakeholders to obtain business acumen and intellectual property
- Keep abreast with latest tools and techniques
- Understands business problems and designs end-to-end analytics use cases
- Collaborates with model developers to implement and deploy scalable solutions
- Develop complex models and algorithms that drive innovation throughout the organization
Reference Number for this position is LL54627 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
