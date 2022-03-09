Field Technician
R8 000 – R10 000 per month
Our client is seeking to appoint a Field Technician with a matric. A N+ or A+ certification and Valid Fall Arrest Certificate will be advantageous.
Role and Responsibilities
- Travel to clients and high sites
- Provide service and customer support during field visits and callouts
- Responsible for daily route, workflow, and schedule planning
- Install, maintain, repair accurately test wireless Internet connections at client’s premises and at company high sites
- Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions
- Responsible for conducting daily vehicle and tool checks
- Responsible for ensuring correct stock is on hand for installations, maintenance, and callouts
- Accurately configure Ubiquiti and Mikrotik equipment
- Carefully and accurately perform all documentation tasks, such as completion of checklists, any service reports required and updating all details in the company’s systems
- Operate company vehicles in a safe manner
- Follow all of company’s procedures and protocols
- Meet all the appointments in each day
- Fulfill all the other tasks required of you
- Maintain regular consistent and professional attendance, punctuality, personal appearance, and adherence to relevant health and safety procedures
- Required to work with hands
- Required to work at heights
- Required to work with power tools
Required and Preferred Skills
- Ability to read and accurately follow installation directions and work aides
- Driver’s license required
- Travel required
- Very good communication skills
- Good problem-solving skills
- Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail, accurate and analytical
- Must be able to prioritize effectively
- Must be able to handle stress very well and work under high pressure
- Must be deadline orientated
- Must be flexible with working hours. Availability to work shifts and after hours – Overtime will be required
- Proficient computer use, and knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Relevant knowledge of the geographical area
Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 16th of March 2022.
Desired Skills:
- Working at height
- Field Technician