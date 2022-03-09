Field Technician

R8 000 – R10 000 per month

Our client is seeking to appoint a Field Technician with a matric. A N+ or A+ certification and Valid Fall Arrest Certificate will be advantageous.

Role and Responsibilities

Travel to clients and high sites

Provide service and customer support during field visits and callouts

Responsible for daily route, workflow, and schedule planning

Install, maintain, repair accurately test wireless Internet connections at client’s premises and at company high sites

Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions

Responsible for conducting daily vehicle and tool checks

Responsible for ensuring correct stock is on hand for installations, maintenance, and callouts

Accurately configure Ubiquiti and Mikrotik equipment

Carefully and accurately perform all documentation tasks, such as completion of checklists, any service reports required and updating all details in the company’s systems

Operate company vehicles in a safe manner

Follow all of company’s procedures and protocols

Meet all the appointments in each day

Fulfill all the other tasks required of you

Maintain regular consistent and professional attendance, punctuality, personal appearance, and adherence to relevant health and safety procedures

Required to work with hands

Required to work at heights

Required to work with power tools

Required and Preferred Skills

Ability to read and accurately follow installation directions and work aides

Driver’s license required

Travel required

Very good communication skills

Good problem-solving skills

Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

Attention to detail, accurate and analytical

Must be able to prioritize effectively

Must be able to handle stress very well and work under high pressure

Must be deadline orientated

Must be flexible with working hours. Availability to work shifts and after hours – Overtime will be required

Proficient computer use, and knowledge of Microsoft Office

Relevant knowledge of the geographical area

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 16th of March 2022.

