Intermediate .Net Developer

Mar 9, 2022

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.

The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

Requirements:

  • At least 4 years’ experience in software engineering or development role working on technologies such Nets, .Net Framework (v4.7+) and .Net Core (v2.1+) + C#.
  • Experience with REST APls using Web API
  • Experience in multithreading and parallelization
  • Experience in NoSQL databases (preferably MongoDB)
  • Experience in SQL, RDBMS (preferably MS SQL)
  • Experience working in Agile/remote teams, and excellent communication skills

Bonus Skills

  • Cloud platforms AWS/Azure
  • Building high performance/scalable API
  • JS and Docker containers
  • Cl (like Bamboo Cl Server) and CD (such as Octopus Deploy)

Key Responsibilities:

  • Delivering solutions using a range of technologies for heavy traffic platforms
  • Designing and building exciting new features, paying attention to Cl/CD
  • Permanently improve all aspects of delivery, and understand parallel programming, algorithms, and their optimization

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • .Net framework
  • REST API
  • Web API
  • multithreading
  • NoSQL
  • MongoDB
  • SQL
  • RDBMS
  • MS SQL
  • Agile
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Javascript
  • Docker
  • CI/CD
  • Bamboo
  • Octopus Deploy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • fully remote

