Intermediate / Senior C# Integration Developer – Full Remote – up to R900K per annum at e-Merge IT RECUITMENT

Intermediate / Senior C# Integration Developer – Full Remote – up to R900K per annum

A Software Platform as a Service hub working remotely and to add, are a subsidiary business, fully funded by two major financial industry players, is keen to onboard an Intermediate/Senior C# Integration Developer to join their crew.

In this team of highly skilled individuals who are identifying, planning, and executing integration strategies, you’ll be building core banking solutions and software integrations across various platforms that are currently being implemented across Africa.

Are you a team player who is happy to push the envelope and add value?

Requirements:

6+ years’ experience in system integration + application development

Skilled in C#, .Net, SOAP/RESTful API, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), SQL

Good understanding of Integration Systems such as SAP / Informatica

Clued up in integration concepts + patterns – XML Schemas, SOAP etc

Understanding of object-oriented languages /design patterns

Hands-on experience using DevOps tools – Git, CI CD, Jenkins, Bitbucket

Comfortably grasp complex architectural environments

Qualifications:

BSc Degree

Reference Number for this position is TRA53762 which is a permanent, remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

API

Git

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

