Intermediate Test Analyst

We are looking for Intermediate Test Analysts to join our team. We need people who can join and get involved on projects soonest. If you’re currently available for a new opportunity, or will be available soon, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of working – onsite and work from home)

Ideal start date: 1 April

Level: Intermediate

Contract position

Manual front-end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing

Design and create test cases

Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation

API experience: SOAP UI or Postman

SQL experience (basic queries, etc.)

Experience working within Agile frameworks such as Scrum

Extract test requirements for user stories

Retail experience is a bonus

