Junior C# Full Stack Developer – Centurion / Semi Remote – R420k PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Join one of the leading technology companies that deals with developing bespoke software solution.

You will be required to maintain, support, design, develop, test, implement, and integrate systems to scale as required using Microsoft the C# technology stack. Part of your duties will be to research and implement new technologies and best practices and be able to take the initiative and function in stressful situations.

Requirements:

BSc Degree or Equivalent

4 years working experience

C#

C# (.Net Framework or Core)

Net / MVC

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript / jQuery

SQL

TFS/Azure DevOps

js

REST

SOPA

SDLC

Agile

Reference Number for this position is FM53787 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R420k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

