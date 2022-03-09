Project Manager (Fixed Term Contract)

Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to employ a Project Manager (Fixed Term Contract) to join their company.

Duties include:

Develop and standardise procedures and methods to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation and realisation of projects.

Continuous improvement on project KPI’s such as on time delivery, budget cost and spend forecasting.

Ensures all plant investment projects are performed according to technical, timing and financial requirements with consideration of company rules & guidelines.

Steers the team and controls the project regarding the results for development, quality, dates and costs. Responsible for the project budget.

Represents the project internally and externally regarding all aspects (customer, supplier).

Manages project changes and issues and prevents project risks by defining and implementing appropriate countermeasures in agreement with the steering team.

Ensure equipment standarisation and compliance with Central Engineering Initiate Engineering support request documents for Central Engineering support on Capital improvement projects

Manage department fixed costs

Responsible for Management and Control of Capital improvement project Budgets and Cost

Monitor and control change management requests on capital improvement projects Advise and assist project technicians and Engineers on various implementation items

Ensure clear and accurate investment reports for all business units for plant operations review, internal and external reviews. Ensure clear reports for all capital improvement projects for quarterly plant efficiency reviews.

General reports on cost, time spending and deliverables of all investment projects

Monitor and control change management requests for all business units for plant operations review, internal and external reviews. Ensure clear reports for all capital improvement projects for quarterly plant efficiency reviews.

General reports on cost, time, spending and deliverables of all investment projects Progress status reports to stakeholders on various investment projects.

Ensure equipment standardisation and compliance with Central Engineering specifications Assist with initiating training requirements for maintenance personnel on various installations

Issue procedures and work instructions, ensure implementation of measures, and maintain controls

raise awareness, ensure regular ESH training and provide information about ESH responsibilities and duties

ensure immediate notification and response, and initiate preventive measures in case of unsafe or polluting hazards demonstrate exemplary personal behaviour in ESH and motivate others

Ensure that best practices and standards are followed in order to comply with legal and statutory requirement as an appointed GMR2.7

Review and evaluate work performance of projects department staff (HRDs).

Initiate training and development projects department staff where necessary (HRDs) Recruitment of new employees for projects department

Ensure that the knowledge and skills base of the project department is sufficient to ensure successful investment project. Implementation throughout the plant.

Manage resources allocations amongst the various investment projects

Minimum Requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

5 years machine commissioning experience if possible, in manufacturing industry

Has led several machine improvement, refurbishment, upgrade or installation project

2 of 3 years experience in managing a small group of indidviduals

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying please consider your CV unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Communication

Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

