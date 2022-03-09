Senior Business Analyst

We are looking for an experienced Business Analyst to join our Johannesburg based team. This will be for an initial contract position. Someone with experience in the Financial / Life / Insurance industry will be ideal. Strong Agile experience and experience working within a Product delivery environment is very important. If this is up your alley, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ BA Qualification
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5+ years)
Location: Johannesburg
Initial contract
Financial / Life / Insurance industry experience is important
- Complete Needs Assessment
- Facilitate JAD Sessions
- Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
- Process Reengineering
- Manage User Acceptance Testing
- Experiences with Scrum Principles and Experience in Agile Projects
- Business analysis experience in custom software development
- Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
- Documentation of API’s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
- Elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)