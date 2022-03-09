Senior Business Analyst

We are looking for an experienced Business Analyst to join our Johannesburg based team. This will be for an initial contract position. Someone with experience in the Financial / Life / Insurance industry will be ideal. Strong Agile experience and experience working within a Product delivery environment is very important. If this is up your alley, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Location: Johannesburg

Initial contract

Financial / Life / Insurance industry experience is important

Complete Needs Assessment

Facilitate JAD Sessions

Document requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Process Reengineering

Manage User Acceptance Testing

Experiences with Scrum Principles and Experience in Agile Projects

Business analysis experience in custom software development

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Documentation of API’s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

Elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

