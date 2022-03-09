Senior DevOps Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

We are looking for a highly skilled Linux DevOps specialist to support an existing development team, and to innovate and drive best practices in our operational team. Our client is a fast-growing web hosting company in Cape Town with an established customer base, recently acquired by recognized leaders in the Internet services industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support and manage our hosting environment

Support our development team

Find opportunities to streamline how we work

Drive opportunities for efficiencies

Knowledge sharing – support and upskilling of the rest of the team

Championing relevant documentation

Requirements

Experience in deploying highly available automated Linux-based systems

Solid understanding of networking protocols and how the internet works

Experience with containerization, Docker etc

Experience in automating with Ansible or similar tools

A good understanding of databases, database design and optimization

Experience with coding, ideally backend services in Python, PHP reasonable understanding of web technologies

Knowledge of automated testing

Building CI/CD pipelines

Proven ability and interest in picking up new technologies quickly, leading evaluations and providing suggestions of key technologies to base future development around

Great problem-solving ability, especially under pressure

A passion to lead and mentor more junior DevOps engineers

An ability to explain and articulate technical detail clearly to technical management and developers

Understanding of the importance of writing documentation and training other staff on operating platforms

Architecting, deploying, maintaining, and scaling platforms

Benefits

Our benefits are second to none — We look after our people!

We look after your wellbeing and encourage a healthy lifestyle: We pay 100% of your medical

aid (Discovery & Vitality) — so no deduction unless you want to add a beneficiary.

We think of your future: Retirement Annuity — up to 5% co-contribution.

