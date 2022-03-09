Senior Java Developer – Pretoria – up to R638 per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Java Developer to ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements. You will also be responsible for proposing and reviewing system design and evaluating alternatives.

As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars.

If this is a YES from you, do the right thing and APPLY TODAY before it’s too late!

Requirements:

IT (Diploma / Degree)

Full stack – back end through front end experience

6 to 8 years software development experience in JavaScript

Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable

J2EE 7

Restful API

SOAP

JSON

NetBeans

Eclipse

Spring MVC

Ant

Maven

Jenkins

Reference Number for this position is LL53575 which is a Contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Menlyn offering a contract rate of between R531 to R638 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

ANT

SOAP

JSON

Maven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position